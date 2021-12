The UK Reported 90,629 covid cases today, down slightly from 91,743 a day ago. Deaths jumped to 172 from 44.

On the hospital admissions front, there were 847 new patients and -- encouragingly -- there are signs that it's leveling off.

You have to assume that will rise due to the 10-day lag with cases but there should be some strengthening optimism here that it's a milder variant.