The UK British Retail Consortium sales data for December 2022

BRC Like-for-Like Sales +6.5% y/y, prior was +4.1%

BRC total sales +6.9% y/y, prior +4.2%

Data also from Barclays, their December consumer spending measure (spending on its credit and debit cards) is +4.4% y/y

Analysts note that both of these sets of data show spending rising slower than the UK inflation rate.

From the Barclays report:

"Pubs, bars and clubs benefited from Christmas parties and football fans watching the World Cup," said Esme Harwood, a director at Barclays. "However, it's worth noting that these figures look more positive in comparison to December 2021, as the spread of Omicron kept Brits away from high streets and hospitality venues."