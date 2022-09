U.K. Retail Sales For August:

MoM

Act: -1.6%

Prev: 0.3%

Fcst: -0.5%

Core Retail Sales YoY (SA) (Aug)

Act: -5%

Prev: -3%

Fcst: -3.4%

Making for a pretty grim outlook for UK PLC

GBP some immediate selling (no surprises there), carrying on with the day's trend lower.

Full Report - For the Purists