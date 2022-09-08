Reuters on info from a survey by business consultancy BDO:

Total like-for-like retail sales increased by 3.6% in August compared with the same month last year

online sales fell by 0.6%, their first decline since March

"September's results will show just how significant the pull-back in discretionary spending is likely to be this winter but clearly these results in August show that consumers are cutting their budgets," BDO Head of Retail Sophie Michael said.

---

The pullback on discretionary spending is happening as households direct their spending towards essentials as prices for good, and particularly energy usage, soar.

---

The Bank of England is between a rock and a hard place with skyrocketing inflation and a slumping economy.