Reuters on info from a survey by business consultancy BDO:
- Total like-for-like retail sales increased by 3.6% in August compared with the same month last year
- online sales fell by 0.6%, their first decline since March
- "September's results will show just how significant the pull-back in discretionary spending is likely to be this winter but clearly these results in August show that consumers are cutting their budgets," BDO Head of Retail Sophie Michael said.
The pullback on discretionary spending is happening as households direct their spending towards essentials as prices for good, and particularly energy usage, soar.
The Bank of England is between a rock and a hard place with skyrocketing inflation and a slumping economy.