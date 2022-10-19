Prior +9.9%

Core CPI +6.5% vs +6.4% y/y expected

Prior +6.3%

On the month itself, CPI increased by 0.5% as UK inflation hits double-digits once again on an annual basis. This just piles on the misery for the Truss government, as higher price pressures linger ahead of the a tough winter with the cost-of-living crisis also set to worsen in the months ahead.

Looking at the details, the largest contribution to the uptick was in housing and household services. The second largest contribution came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, which has overtaken that from transport.