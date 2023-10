Prior 0k; revised to -8k

August average weekly earnings +8.1% vs +8.3% 3m/y expected

Prior +8.5%

August average weekly earnings +7.8% vs +7.8% 3m/y expected

Prior +7.8%; revised to +7.9%

Keep in mind that this is a partial release with the focus being on the wages data and that is a touch softer than estimated at the balance. Those figures are still high though so the BOE can't rest on their laurels but at least it is ticking in the same direction as their latest monetary policy pause.