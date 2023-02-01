UK S&P Mfg PMI Final || 47 (Forecast 46.7, Previous 46.7)

Manufacturers see output, new orders and employment contract further at start of 2023

KEY FINDINGS:

Manufacturing PMI rises to 47.0 in January

Output and new orders fall across all three product categories

Input price inflation eases to 27-month low

Weak demand from clients at home and abroad plus strong price inflation and a shortage of raw materials and staff all weighed on production. Brexit and port problems hurt exports while demand from China was particularly weak, S&P Global said.

However, there were signs that the worst of the inflation surge has passed with cost increases slowing. Pressures on supply chains lessened and optimism rose to its highest level since April 2022.