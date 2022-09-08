Survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) in the UK

measure of permanent hiring edged up from July's 17-month low

temporary hiring grew at the weakest pace since February 2021

Growth in vacancies slipped to an 18-month low

"While the post-pandemic jobs rush is now abating, there were no real signs of a slowdown in employer demand," Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said. "Indeed, reports from REC members suggest that any lowering of confidence in the market is driven primarily by candidates playing it safe, with the effect of further tightening the market," he added.

Info comes via a Reuters report.

