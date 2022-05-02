Updating from the UK Times, the paper cites Ukrainian military sources:
- One said there were a “number of indicators” pointing to an attack in the near future
- A successful takeover would lead to Russian troops moving into the Black Sea port of Odesa, in Ukraine, from the west.
- “We believe the Kremlin has already taken the decision to attack Moldova. The fate of Moldova is very crucial. If the Russians start to take control, we will, militarily, be an easier target and the threat to Ukraine will be existential,” said the source.
Times is gated, link here if you can access it