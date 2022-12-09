Treasury is making a series of reforms.

The headline comes via Reuters.

In summary:

To reform short selling regulation

Overhauling the UK's regulation of prospectuses

Plans to reform securitisation regulation

We are committing to establish independent investment research review

We will be consulting on a UK retail central bank digital currency alongside the Bank of England in the coming weeks

Will be publishing a response to the consultation on expanding the investment manager exemption to include cryptoassets

UK Finance Minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer) Hunt hails the moves as aiming to secure the UK as a financial hub.