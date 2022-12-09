Treasury is making a series of reforms.
The headline comes via Reuters.
In summary:
- To reform short selling regulation
- Overhauling the UK's regulation of prospectuses
- Plans to reform securitisation regulation
- We are committing to establish independent investment research review
- We will be consulting on a UK retail central bank digital currency alongside the Bank of England in the coming weeks
- Will be publishing a response to the consultation on expanding the investment manager exemption to include cryptoassets
UK Finance Minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer) Hunt hails the moves as aiming to secure the UK as a financial hub.