The headline in itself seems to suggest that we're headed towards a Putin-Zelensky meeting but if I were to read it, it just means that they have laid out the groundwork for such a meeting to take place.

Ukraine have put forward its proposal here and Russia has now responded by saying that they will be looking into it and reporting on them to Putin. That said, the Russian camp did at least acknowledge that talks were "constructive".

The euro has jumped on the headline with EUR/USD hitting a one-week high of 1.1080 now. In general, it is risk positive with  gold  also marked down by 0.9% to $1,905.