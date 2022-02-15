This is one such report (brief summary):

Satellite images show new arrival of troops and attack helicopters, ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ground units also appear to be in attack formations.

This tweet also:

I should note I have no idea of how this all plays out. Perhaps Russia will withdraw forces when they take profit on their oil longs (only half joking on this!).

Anyway, posting this as its where the market focus is, like or not. If the market takes any notice of this latest stuff its a risk negative. Should pump gold and oil up a little more though.