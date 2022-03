Via Reuters:

Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Check out the link for more.

I'm a little rusty on the World Court (the International Court of Justice (ICJ)) and how it'd interpret the 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries, so I'll leave commentary to others.