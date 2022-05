An interesting piece in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend::

(gated)

Says the Journal, the proposal:

would force the Biden administration to balance a desire to avoid escalating the U.S. military presence in the war zone against fears for the safety of American diplomats, U.S. officials said.

Russia escalated its response over the weekend:

Allowing Trump to travel to Russia might means he take on a role as Biden's peace emissary, when the time comes. Which is probably a stretch ...