The Ukraine negotiator is saying:

Talks with Russia did not lead to result that significantly improves the situation

Talks with Russia led to small positive developments in terms of humanitarian corridors.

Recall, they agreed to a humanitarian corridor last week which did not last long.

Other requests from Russia was reported to include:

Ukraine must amend its constitution,

Reject claims to enter any bloc i.e. NATO, and

That it must recognise Crimea as Russia as well as Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

Russian offensive will continue.

NATO pressure from sanctions will continue.

Commodity upward pressure will continue.