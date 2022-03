Envoy to UN urges Gen. assembly to reject resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Saying it could spur escalation

Ukrainian officials expected to arrive in Belarus on a Thursday for next round of talks

Russian army has provided security corridor for Ukrainian delegation

Russian Defense Ministry says 498 Russian soldiers have died and 1597 Russian soldiers have been wounded

Nothing for nothing but providing a corridor in a countries own country is not a admirable thing to be providing. Just saying.

"Deploring Russia's invasion" is a bit cheeky as well.