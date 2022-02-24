There's a fog of war so it's tough to tell what's true and false but an advisor to the Ukranian Presidential office is on the wires saying they have retaken the Antonov airport and Hostomel airfield on the outskirts of Kiev.

That would be an impressive push-back from Ukrainian forces. Videos earlier showed Russian helicopters and airborne soldiers in control of it.

If it's true, it would be a signal that Ukraine has the capability to make this a long, brutal fight.

Here's some incredible footage from earlier with a CNN reporter alongside Russian forces at the airport.

Breaking: @mchancecnn with Russian forces at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. "These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport" pic.twitter.com/SnvmwQ1GeA — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand)