UK PM Johnson is on the wires after NATO meeting. Says:
- Urged leaders to take immediate action against SWIFT to inflict maximum pain on Pres.Putin and his regime
- He would introduce sanctions against Pres. Putin and foreign minster Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday
- The world must make certain Putin would fail in this act of aggression
Meanwhile Norway's Defense minister is saying:
- Will consider whether to deploy more troops on NATO's eastern flank in addition to Lithuania deployment