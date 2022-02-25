Boris Johnson in Parliament Feb 24 2022

UK PM Johnson is on the wires after NATO meeting. Says:

  • Urged leaders to take immediate action against SWIFT to inflict maximum pain on Pres.Putin and his regime
  • He would introduce sanctions against Pres. Putin and foreign minster Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the sanctions package the UK announced yesterday
  • The world must make certain Putin would fail in this act of aggression

Meanwhile Norway's Defense minister is saying:

  • Will consider whether to deploy more troops on NATO's eastern flank in addition to Lithuania deployment