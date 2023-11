University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Happy Friday.

Or at least it would be if US consumers were in a better mood. UMich consumer sentiment has struggled to reach its pre-pandemic levels for years despite a robust economy with plenty of jobs.

Does that mean it's a broken indicator that's been polluted by politics (like everything)? Yes it absolutely does.

But will it move markets anyway: Yes again.

The consensus is 63.7 from 63.8 a month ago and it's out at 10 am.

Mercilessly, the Fed calendar is limited to Bostic at 9 am ET.