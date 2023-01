Prelim was 64.6

Prior was 59.7

Current conditions 68.4 vs 68.6 prelim

Expectations 62.7 vs 62.0 prelim

1-year inflation 3.9% vs 4.0% prelim (4.4% prior)

5-10 year inflation 2.9 % vs 3.0% prelim (2.9% prior)

These inflation numbers will be welcomed by the Fed and the market. We've seen a few times where the final numbers are revised lower from the prelim and I wonder if there's some kind of sampling error there.