- Prior was 65.2
- Current conditions 63.6 vs 70.5 expected
- Expectations 56.3 vs 63.0 expected
- 1-year inflation expectations 5.4% vs 5.4% prior
- 5-10 year inflation expectations 3.0% vs 3.0% prior
- Consumers' assessment of their current financial situation relative to a year ago is at its lowest reading since 2013
- Buying conditions for durables reached its lowest reading since the question began appearing on the monthly surveys in 1978, primarily due to high prices.
This survey is no longer an economic barometer, it's a political one. Trade on it at your peril.