The emergency session on Ukraine was requested by Ukraine + UNSC members US, UK, Albania, Ireland, Norway and Mexico.

Russia chairs the UNSC at present (until the end of February).

First remarks are coming from the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo. Speaking to the council:

regrets order to deploy russian troops into eastern ukraine on reported 'peacekeeping mission'

says u.n. fully committed to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of ukraine, within internationally recognized borders

says 'risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs'

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield:

says Russian order to deploy peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine is nonsense

says Russian recognition of eastern Ukraine 'clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine

says Putin wants the world to travel back in time, to a time when empires ruled the world, this is not 1919

says the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire -- across Ukraine, Europe and the globe

says that President Putin has "torn the Minsk agreement to shreds" and says that no UN member "can stand on the sidelines."

more to come

