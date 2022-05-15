Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company spoke with a media outlet on Saturday, saying a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) force had seized two oil wells in Bai Hassan oilfield in northern Kirkuk.

Reuters follow up with

the Kurdish government denied "all allegations and rumours which claim that the regional government had occupied and took over oilfields in Bai Hassan ... with the support of an armed force".

Something to keep an eye on come oil trade reopening on Monday morning (Asia time, Sunday evening US time)