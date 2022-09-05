Gallup is out with a poll today showing that 71% of Americans support labor unions, which is the highest since 1965.

That's up from 68% a year ago and 64% before the pandemic. The percentage has climbed steadily from 48% in 2010.

Compared to 1965, far fewer Americas have union jobs but that number could begin to rise. The National Labor Relations Board reported a 57% increase in union election petitions filed during the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

Of course, within the group of non-union workers a majority still say they're 'not interested at all' in joining a union so there's not going to be a switch flipped but the direction of the trend in the past few years has been inarguable.