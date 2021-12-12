Johnson spoke on Sunday evening television:

"No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming"

Will now target to offer a booster to all adults by the end of January.

Earlier on Sunday the UK's Covid alert level was raised to four. The last time the UK was at level four was in May.

---

More:

"I'm afraid we're now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron"

"... the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up."

GBP has been marked lower in the early hours of Asia, its pretty much NZ and Australia active only at this stage. In Tokyo its just after 6am and in Singapore and HK just after 5am.

GBP/USD is currently circa 1.3230