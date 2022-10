The US 10 and 30 year bonds are heading new cycle high yields.

10 year yield trades at 4.201% up 7 basis points on the day. The high yield reached 4.203%.

30 year yield 4.194% up 6.7 basis points. The high yield reached 4.198%

The NASDAQ index is back near unchanged on the day. The S&P index is down -9 points or -0.25% at 3686.