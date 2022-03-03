US labor costs
US labor costs for 4Q
  • Prior estimate was 6.6% for nonfarm productivity and 0.3% for labor costs for the 4Q
  • US Q4 productivity 6.6% versus 6.6% previously reported
  • US Q4 unit labor costs 0.9% versus 0.3% previously reported
  • output increased 9.1% and hours worked increased 2.4%
  • YoY nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 1.9%
  • YoY unit labor costs increase 3.5%

The BLS calculates unit labor costs as the ratio of hourly compensation to labor productivity. Increases in hourly compensation tend to increase unit labor costs and increases in productivity tend to reduce them.

The US stocks have moved higher in premarket trading. The  futures  are applying: