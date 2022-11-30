The ADP employment report no longer even tries to predict non-farm payrolls but that's fine, it's a corollary indicator on the health of the jobs market.

Biden was out there just now touting the jobs market, nothing that it's increased every month since he took office. Given that jinx, we'll probably see it negative today. The consensus is +200K.

We get lots of data at the bottom of the hour including the second look at Q3 GDP and trade balance. Later it's pending home sales, JOLTS, and the Beige Book.

The main event is Powell at 1:30 pm ET (6:30 pm in London).