Advance goods trade balance
US Advance goods trade balance for June 2022
  • Advance goods trade balance $-98.18 billion vs. $-104.3 billion last month
  • down -5.9 billion from May
  • exports came in at $181.5 billion up 4.4 billion from May
  • imports came in at $279.7 billion which was $-1.5 billion less than it may

In other  economic data  released by the US Census Bureau:

  • advance wholesale inventories came in up 1.9% vs. May and up 25.6% year on year
  • the prior month was revised to 1.9% from 1.8% previously reported
  • retail inventories for June were up 2.0% vs. May and up 19.9% from a year ago
  • the prior month was revised up to 1.6% from up 1.1%