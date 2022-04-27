US advance goods trade balance March 2022
  • Prior was -106.5B
  • Exports $169.3 (+11.4B m/m)
  • Imports $294.6B (+30.3B)

This is the worst reading on record by far and a big miss. The  US dollar  is benefiting from financial flows but trade will be a big drag in Q1. On Thursday we get the advance GDP report and this is a reason to expect near-zero growth.

Some of this is balanced out by the US services trade surplus but looking further out, given widening US growth differentials over Europe and the ongoing improvement against others as well, this could widen further. Eventually, it will be a big drag on the dollar but it's not the focus now. That's a lot of dollars leaving the US.

We will get the final Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 shortly. This will be a drag on the +0.4% estimate but it may be balanced by higher March wholesale inventories.