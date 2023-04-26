- Advanced good trade balance $-84.6 billion versus -$90.1 billion estimate. The prior month came in at $92 billion.
- imports were $257.3 billion which was -2.5 billion less than February imports
- exports of goods were $172.7 billion which was +4.9 billion more than February exports
Good news on the trade front as exports increased while imports decreased. The deficit is the lowest since November deficit of $83.35 billion.
Click here for the full report
The advance goods trade balance is an economic indicator that measures the difference between the value of exported and imported goods in the United States within a specific period. A positive balance indicates that the value of exports is greater than imports, while a negative balance signifies that imports exceed exports. The advance goods trade balance is released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, usually a few days before the full trade balance report, which includes both goods and services. The US runs a good trade deficit while they run a services surplus.