US advance good trade deficit

Advanced good trade balance $-84.6 billion versus -$90.1 billion estimate. The prior month came in at $92 billion.

imports were $257.3 billion which was -2.5 billion less than February imports

exports of goods were $172.7 billion which was +4.9 billion more than February exports

Good news on the trade front as exports increased while imports decreased. The deficit is the lowest since November deficit of $83.35 billion.

Click here for the full report

The advance goods trade balance is an economic indicator that measures the difference between the value of exported and imported goods in the United States within a specific period. A positive balance indicates that the value of exports is greater than imports, while a negative balance Negative Balance A negative balance represents an account balance in which debits exceed credits. This also indicates that the account holder owes some amount of money that must be repaid. Unfortunately, this issue is not uncommon in the retail brokerage space. Negative balances occur when a position’s losses in an account exceeds the available margin on hand from a given trader. For example, when a trader places a trade that sharply goes against the chosen direction, an account can incur negative balance. Such A negative balance represents an account balance in which debits exceed credits. This also indicates that the account holder owes some amount of money that must be repaid. Unfortunately, this issue is not uncommon in the retail brokerage space. Negative balances occur when a position’s losses in an account exceeds the available margin on hand from a given trader. For example, when a trader places a trade that sharply goes against the chosen direction, an account can incur negative balance. Such Read this Term signifies that imports exceed exports. The advance goods trade balance is released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, usually a few days before the full trade balance report, which includes both goods and services. The US runs a good trade deficit while they run a services surplus.