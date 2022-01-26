Wholesale inventories
US wholesale inventories preliminary for December 2021

The US preliminary wholesale inventories for December 2021:

  • Prior was 1.4% revised to 1.7%
  • Wholesale inventories come in stronger at 2.1% vs estimate of 1.3%
  • wholesale inventories YoY are up 18.3% from December 2020
  • retail inventories rose 4.4% and were up 3.8% from December 2020. The prior month was revised at up 2.0%
  • Retail inventories excluding autos +3.6%

Wholesale inventories have been up for 17 consecutive months as inventory replenishment continues post the pandemic.

