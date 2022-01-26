The US preliminary wholesale inventories for December 2021:
- Prior was 1.4% revised to 1.7%
- Wholesale inventories come in stronger at 2.1% vs estimate of 1.3%
- wholesale inventories YoY are up 18.3% from December 2020
- retail inventories rose 4.4% and were up 3.8% from December 2020. The prior month was revised at up 2.0%
- Retail inventories excluding autos +3.6%
Wholesale inventories have been up for 17 consecutive months as inventory replenishment continues post the pandemic.
For the full report CLICK HERE