US wholesale inventories preliminary for December 2021

The US preliminary wholesale inventories for December 2021:

Prior was 1.4% revised to 1.7%

Wholesale inventories come in stronger at 2.1% vs estimate of 1.3%

wholesale inventories YoY are up 18.3% from December 2020

retail inventories rose 4.4% and were up 3.8% from December 2020. The prior month was revised at up 2.0%

Retail inventories excluding autos +3.6%

Wholesale inventories have been up for 17 consecutive months as inventory replenishment continues post the pandemic.

