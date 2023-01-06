Some major data points to be released in North American trade as we kick off our first non-farm Friday of the year. This edition comes complete with a side order of Canadian employment. Then at 10 am ET, the December ISM services report is due along with November factory orders.

Preview: December non-farm payrolls by the numbers

That's not all as a volley of Federal Reserves speakers start at 11:15 am ET (1615 GMT).

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is likely to participate in "Inflation - What Lies Ahead" panel hosted by the American Finance Association at the 2023 Allied Social Science Associations annual meeting.

At the same time, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is expected to participate in "Global Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association annual meeting.

Bostic is also scheduled (at 3.30pm NY time, 2030 GMT) to participate in panel "Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting.

12.15 pm New York time, 1715 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is likely to speak in person before the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum presented by the N.C. Chamber and the North Carolina Bankers Association.

1 pm New York time, 1800 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is expected to speak in person on "The State of the Economy" at an event hosted by the Central Exchange.

Currently, Fed fund futures are pricing in a 54% chance of 25 bps on Feb 1 with the remainder on 50 bps. The terminal top is 5.05%.