Details are sparse (more will come in time) but the gist is the US will lower/remove the tariffs on imports of Japanese steel.

Section 232 Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum

US Trade Representative Tai and US Commerce Secretary Raimondo announce a new 232 tariff agreement with Japan to allow historically-based sustainable volumes of Japanese steel products to enter the US market

starting April 1st, a steel quota agreement between the US and Japan will eliminate tariffs on up to 1.25mln metric tonnes of Japanese steel products.

more to come