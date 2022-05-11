>
US April federal budget balance +308B vs +226B expected
Adam Button
Wednesday, 11/05/2022 | 17:57 GMT-0
11/05/2022 | 17:57 GMT-0
- Prior was -193B
- April 2021 surplus was 226B
- Fiscal 2022 ytd deficit of $360 vs $1932T in 2021
- Outlays $555B vs $665B in April 2021
- Receipts $864B vs $439B a year ago
Receipts were a record.
