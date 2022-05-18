Housing starts and permits
US housing starts and permits for April 2022
  • Prior was 1.793 million (a new cycle high) revised lower to 1.728M
  • Housing starts 1.724m vs 1.765M estimate
  • single-family start -7.3% to 1.11 million
  • multifamily starts +15.3% to 624,000 .
  • Building permits 1.819m vs. 1.812m estimate
  • single-family permits -4.6% to 1.110 million
  • multifamily permits -1.0% to 709,000
  • privately owned housing completions in April came in at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.295 million. This is down -5.1% vs. March 1.365 million.
  • Single-family housing completions in April were at 1.001 million vs. 1.053 million in March. The rate is down -4.9%.

Year on year figure show:

  • Housing starts up up 14.6% vs. April 2021 rate of 1.505 million
  • Building permits +3.1% above April 21 rate of 1.765 million
  • privately owned single-family housing completions are down -8.6 vs. April 2021 rate of 1.417 million.

