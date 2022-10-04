>
US August factory orders 0.0% vs 0.0% expected
US factory orders and durable goods orders revisions
Adam Button
Tuesday, 04/10/2022 | 14:00 GMT-0
04/10/2022 | 14:00 GMT-0
Details:
- Durable goods orders -0.2% vs -0.2% prelim
- Durable goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.4% vs +1.3% prelim
- Durables ex transport +0.3% vs +0.2% prelim
- Factory orders ex-transport +0.2% vs -1.1% prior
Tags
