Prior was +2.0%

Durable goods orders -0.1% vs +0.0% prelim

Durable goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.3% vs +0.4% prelim

Durables ex transport +0.2% vs +0.3% prelim

Factory orders ex-transport +0.2% vs +1.4% prior

There was a big negative skew in transport orders here but the other metrics look fine.

This is the final scheduled news item for the week. The Fed calendar is quiet as well and Monday is a US holiday.