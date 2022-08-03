Factory orders for June 2022

Factory orders for June 2022 2.0% vs. 1.1% estimate.

Factory orders ex transportation up 1.4%

Shipments rose 1.1% vs. 2.1% increase in May. Shipments have been up 25 of 26 months

unfilled orders rose 0.7% vs. 0.3% in May. Unfilled orders are up 22 consecutive months

inventories rose 0.4% vs. 1.3% in the May. Inventories are up 22 of the last 23 months

The durable goods data within the factory orders report showed:

Durable goods orders 2.0% revised up from 1.9% previously reported at 0.8% last month

durable goods ex defense 0.5% vs. 0.4% in the preliminary report. Last month 0.7%.

Durable goods ex transportation 0.4% vs. 0.3% in the preliminary report. Last month 0.5%

nondefense capital goods ex air 0.7% vs. 0.5% in the preliminary report. Last month 0.5%

Recall that the preliminary durable goods orders released on July 27 came in much higher than expected at 1.9% vs. -0.5% expected. That strength has also been reflected in the factory goods orders

Durable goods have risen in 8 the prior 9 months.

Factory orders have been up 13 of the last 14 months

