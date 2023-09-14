US PPI y/y

Prior was +0.8% y/y

PPI final demand m/m +0.7% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior was +0.3% m/m (revised to 0.0%)

Ex food and energy:

+2.2% y/y vs +2.2% expected (prior +2.4%)

+0.2% m/m vs +0.2% expected (prior +0.3%)

Goods ex food and energy +0.1% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Breakdown:

Goods +2.0% vs +0.1% m/m prior

Services +0.2% vs +0.5% m/m prior

Foods -0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prior

Energy goods rose 10.5% and that made up 60% of the rise in the PPI in the month. There is much to unpack here but if you strip out energy, there aren't many pressures in the pipeline. But can you really strip out energy?