Prior was +0.7% (revised to +0.5%)

Details:

Retail sales m/m +0.6% versus +0.2% expected

Ex-autos +0.6% versus +0.4% expected.

Prior ex autos +1.0%

Control group +0.1% versus -0.1% expected

Prior control group +1.0% (revised to +0.7%)

Retail sales ex gas and autos +0.2%. Prior month +1.0% (revised to +0.7%)

retail sales total $697.6 billion vs $696.4 billion prior

The negative revisions take a bit of a shine of the headline but this is still a beat. Clothing and electronics were strong in the month, up 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Those are economically-sensitive categories and point to a resilient consumer.