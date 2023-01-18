- Prior month 0.3% revised to +0.2%
- Business inventories +0.4% versus 0.4% estimate
- Retail inventories ex auto -0.3% versus -0.7% per.
- Sales-0.8% from October 2022 but were up 7.4% from November 2021
- inventory to sales ratio came in at 1.35. That compares to 1.26 from a year ago
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Looking at the chart of the inventory to sales ratio, it has moved back within the range pre-and post the pandemic range, and the other supply constraints as result of the Ukraine war. Slower sales and a rebuilding of inventories are combining to ease the pressure in that sector. That should also be helpful from a inflation standpoint going forward.