U.S. Capitol being evacuated due to possible aircraft threat
U.S. Capitol being evacuated due to possible aircraft threat
Capitol Police are tracking an inbound aircraft that poses a 'probably threat'
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 20/04/2022 | 22:41 GMT-0
US Capitol Police alert:
- The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex
more to come
