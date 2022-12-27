Prior was +10.4%

October prices -0.5% vs -1.1% expected

Prior m/m -1.2% (revised to -1.3%)

Non-seasonally adjusted -0.8% m/m

The national price index from the FHFA was also released and was flat on the month and up 9.8% y/y.

I'm concerned about housing for housing's sake but not for the greater US economy. The y/y numbers show just how few homeowners are underwater on their purchase. The problem is that people are afraid to move because they'll have to get a mortgage at a much higher rate.