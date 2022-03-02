I've posted info on this curious event before:

  • At every year’s State of the Union address, one cabinet official known as the “designated survivor” is asked to sit out the speech and watch from a distant location
  • This designated survivor is a cabinet-level official appointed during the State of the Union every year in order to maintain the continuity of government should a “calamity” happen while all other members of the federal government are in a single location
  • Is given presidential level security in an undisclosed location for the night.
  • A military aide also accompanies the cabinet official, equipped with a briefcase containing the nuclear war plan

Raimondo gets to chill for a while.