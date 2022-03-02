I've posted info on this curious event before:
- At every year’s State of the Union address, one cabinet official known as the “designated survivor” is asked to sit out the speech and watch from a distant location
- This designated survivor is a cabinet-level official appointed during the State of the Union every year in order to maintain the continuity of government should a “calamity” happen while all other members of the federal government are in a single location
- Is given presidential level security in an undisclosed location for the night.
- A military aide also accompanies the cabinet official, equipped with a briefcase containing the nuclear war plan
Raimondo gets to chill for a while.