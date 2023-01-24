Bloomberg (gated) has the report:

The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter.

support consists of non-lethal military and economic assistance that stops short of wholesale evasion of the sanctions regime the US and its allies imposed after Russian forces invaded Ukraine

US officials warned about the implications of supplying material support for the war, the people said

More at that link above if you can access Bloomberg.

China and Russia say they have a no limits partnership.