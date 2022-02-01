Construction spending
US construction spending for December 2021
  • Construction spending 0.2% versus 0.7% estimate.
  • Prior month 0.7% revised to 1.0%
  • year on year gain in construction spending is 9.0%
  • value of construction in 2021 was $1589.0 billion which is 8.2% above the $1469.2 billion spent in 2020
  • private construction rose 0.7%
  • residential construction rose 1.1%
  • nonresidential construction was unchanged
  • total private construction in 2021 rose 12.2%
  • residential construction 2021 rose 23.2%
  • nonresidential construction in 2021 rose 2.3%
  • public construction fell 1.6% in December
  • public construction in 2021 fell -4.2% from 2020 end of your levels

For the full report CLICK HERE