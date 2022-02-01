- Construction spending 0.2% versus 0.7% estimate.
- Prior month 0.7% revised to 1.0%
- year on year gain in construction spending is 9.0%
- value of construction in 2021 was $1589.0 billion which is 8.2% above the $1469.2 billion spent in 2020
- private construction rose 0.7%
- residential construction rose 1.1%
- nonresidential construction was unchanged
- total private construction in 2021 rose 12.2%
- residential construction 2021 rose 23.2%
- nonresidential construction in 2021 rose 2.3%
- public construction fell 1.6% in December
- public construction in 2021 fell -4.2% from 2020 end of your levels
