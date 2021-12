USD

US consumer credit $16.9 billion versus $24.9 billion estimate

US consumer credit for October 2021

US consumer credit for October 2021 US consumer credit dipped in October to $16.9 billion versus investment $24.9 billion. Last month consumer credit rose by $27.28 billion (was previously reported at $29.91 billion). Revolving credit rose $6.5 billion

Nonrevolving credit rose $10.32 billion ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Most Popular

You might also like