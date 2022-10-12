The US CPI data is due on Thursday 13 October 2022.

Earlier here:

In brief from Société Générale:

We forecast a 0.2% headline CPI increase for September.

Our core rate forecast is for 0.5%, but this figure is rounded-up, and our actual calculation is 0.45%. The emphasis on the unrounded number is to declare that we would not be at all surprised by a 0.4% MoM increase but would be surprised if the figure were 0.6% or higher.

ANZ:

We expect US core CPI to rise by 0.5% MoM in September, while lower energy prices should result in headline inflation Read this Term increasing by 0.3%.

increasing by 0.3%. Elevated rent and robust wage growth are expected to keep services inflation uncomfortably high.

A confluence of factors should put downward pressure on goods inflation, namely moderating supply bottlenecks, softer commodity prices, lower shipping rates, and a stronger USD.

The Fed remains singularly focused on inflation. It intends to leave policy restrictive for an extended time. This will result in a lengthy period of below-trend growth and higher unemployment.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

---