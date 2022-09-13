The US inflation data is due Tuesday, 13 September 2022 at 1230 GMT:

Snippet via Soc Gen on what they expect:

Headline CPI to fall 0.1% m/m

due to a plunge in gasoline prices

Early September gasoline prices are still falling, implying a weak headline figure for September too.

Headline inflation rates peaked at 9.1% in June, fell to 8.5% in July and should register 8.1% in August. We expect the headline CPI to fall below 7% by year-end, but uncertainty over energy prices clouds that projection.

Core-CPI forecast is 0.4% m/m

That projection is based on a 0.6% shelter cost increase that is offset by weak pricing for apparel, motor vehicles and public transportation. These latter categories have been volatile.

We expect weak auto pricing in the quarters ahead, but the still tight inventory readings, which have been limited by semiconductors, mean that the monthly forecasts are more uncertain.