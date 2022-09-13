The US inflation data is due Tuesday, 13 September 2022 at 1230 GMT:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Snippet via Soc Gen on what they expect:

Headline CPI to fall 0.1% m/m

  • due to a plunge in gasoline prices
  • Early September gasoline prices are still falling, implying a weak headline figure for September too.
  • Headline inflation rates peaked at 9.1% in June, fell to 8.5% in July and should register 8.1% in August. We expect the headline CPI to fall below 7% by year-end, but uncertainty over energy prices clouds that projection.

Core-CPI forecast is 0.4% m/m

  • That projection is based on a 0.6% shelter cost increase that is offset by weak pricing for apparel, motor vehicles and public transportation. These latter categories have been volatile.
  • We expect weak auto pricing in the quarters ahead, but the still tight inventory readings, which have been limited by semiconductors, mean that the monthly forecasts are more uncertain.