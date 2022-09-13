The US inflation data is due Tuesday, 13 September 2022 at 1230 GMT:
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Snippet via Soc Gen on what they expect:
Headline CPI to fall 0.1% m/m
- due to a plunge in gasoline prices
- Early September gasoline prices are still falling, implying a weak headline figure for September too.
- Headline inflation rates peaked at 9.1% in June, fell to 8.5% in July and should register 8.1% in August. We expect the headline CPI to fall below 7% by year-end, but uncertainty over energy prices clouds that projection.
Core-CPI forecast is 0.4% m/m
- That projection is based on a 0.6% shelter cost increase that is offset by weak pricing for apparel, motor vehicles and public transportation. These latter categories have been volatile.
- We expect weak auto pricing in the quarters ahead, but the still tight inventory readings, which have been limited by semiconductors, mean that the monthly forecasts are more uncertain.